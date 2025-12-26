Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. President Capital upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cameco to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Cameco Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Cameco by 1,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 108.87 and a beta of 1.07. Cameco has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. Cameco had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 27.0%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

