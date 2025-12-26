Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 3.0% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,151,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,568,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,923,162,000 after purchasing an additional 509,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,443,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,018,629,000 after purchasing an additional 112,739 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $724,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth about $534,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $2,060,795.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,053.75. This represents a 56.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $9,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,977.42. This trade represents a 69.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,135 shares of company stock valued at $14,088,769. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $96.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 70.89%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

