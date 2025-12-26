Covea Finance Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Covea Finance cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.3% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $37,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.08.

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.56, for a total transaction of $15,769,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,798,904.12. The trade was a 51.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,480. The trade was a 81.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,007 shares of company stock valued at $63,533,844. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG opened at $578.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $207.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

