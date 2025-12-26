Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance lessened its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,008 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $5,750,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,354. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,625. The trade was a 90.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of APH stock opened at $138.45 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.08.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

