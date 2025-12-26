Covea Finance Buys Shares of 942,200 Orla Mining Ltd. $ORLA

Covea Finance purchased a new position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 942,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Orla Mining by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,139,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 49.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,711,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,147,000 after buying an additional 1,235,692 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 39,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 14.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 131,577 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Orla Mining by 105.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,025,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 525,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $14.53 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

