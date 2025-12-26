Covea Finance Sells 25,000 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Covea Finance lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 648,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 49,108 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,450,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 422.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 289,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 234,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 144,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.4% in the second quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,949,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,776,000 after purchasing an additional 838,333 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Zephirin Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

