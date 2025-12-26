Covea Finance Purchases 8,400 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Covea Finance grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 242.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.69.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.72%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $637,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,862.82. This represents a 12.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,620,096.85. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

