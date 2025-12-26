JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Stock Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,488 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $44,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99,863.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 86,131,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,759,000 after acquiring an additional 86,045,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,163,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,475,000 after buying an additional 7,027,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,136,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,843,000 after buying an additional 1,533,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,913,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,896,000 after acquiring an additional 94,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,693,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,043,000 after acquiring an additional 496,258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $59.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $59.42. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.5532 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.2%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

