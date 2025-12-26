iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 530,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up about 4.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $39,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $76.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.25.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility). SMLF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

