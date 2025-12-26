14,566 Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,185.1% during the third quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 167,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,366,000 after acquiring an additional 154,274 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of ITOT stock opened at $150.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.40. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $150.84.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF
- Turn your “dead money” into $306+ monthly (starting this month)
- Washington prepares for war
- Put $1,000 into this stock by Jan 1 [Not NVDA]
- The McDonald’s Secret
- 33,000% boom from weird new “AI Fuel?”
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.