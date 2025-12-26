Stevanato Group S.p.A. $STVN Shares Bought by Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 251.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 590,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,478 shares during the quarter. Stevanato Group accounts for approximately 4.2% of Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $15,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Stevanato Group by 39,216.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

NYSE:STVN opened at €20.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €17.81 and a twelve month high of €28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

