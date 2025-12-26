Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.30 Million Investment in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor $VFVA

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 41,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFVA. Burrus Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.4% during the second quarter. Burrus Financial Services Inc. now owns 202,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Up 12.0%

Shares of BATS VFVA opened at $134.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.42. The company has a market cap of $693.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.84.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. VFVA was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.