Donald L. Hagan LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF $MAXJ

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF comprises 0.9% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 77,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 62,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 672,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after acquiring an additional 91,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF alerts:

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (MAXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options. MAXJ was launched on Jun 28, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.