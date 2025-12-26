Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF is Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,003,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,749 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF comprises 6.2% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $43,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2,809.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.