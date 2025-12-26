Cwm LLC Sells 106,938 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQM

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 962,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,938 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $54,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLQM. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 182,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,617 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 693.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLQM stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

