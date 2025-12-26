Cwm LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF $GSST

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,612 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $60,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSST. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 45,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 64,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 80,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7%

BATS GSST opened at $50.64 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $50.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds. GSST was launched on Apr 15, 2019 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

