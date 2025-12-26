Comparing Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) and Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) and Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Corus Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Corus Entertainment and Phoenix New Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corus Entertainment 1 0 0 0 1.00 Phoenix New Media 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corus Entertainment $807.48 million 0.01 -$235.20 million ($1.20) -0.02 Phoenix New Media $96.40 million 0.25 -$7.45 million ($0.56) -3.61

This table compares Corus Entertainment and Phoenix New Media”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Phoenix New Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corus Entertainment. Phoenix New Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corus Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Corus Entertainment has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phoenix New Media has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corus Entertainment and Phoenix New Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corus Entertainment -29.42% N/A -4.64% Phoenix New Media -6.35% -4.45% -2.94%

Summary

Phoenix New Media beats Corus Entertainment on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc., a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services. This segment also engages in the production and distribution of films and television programs; merchandise licensing and book publishing activities; and provision of advertising services, subscriptions, and the licensing of proprietary films and television programs, as well as production services. The Radio segment operates radio stations that include a network of news/talk radio stations, as well as classic hits, rock, country, and hot adult contemporary radio formats. The company produces and distributes children’s animated content and consumer products; owns Nelvana, Corus Studios, Aircraft Pictures, Kid Can Press, so.da, and Kin Community Canada, and Quay Media Services; and operates companion websites, digital and streaming platforms, and applications that are related to its brands. Corus Entertainment Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its website, ifeng.com, provides various interest-based content verticals, such as news, finance, video, automobiles, technology, entertainment, military, real estate, fashion, and sport; and offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides newsfeeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live streaming, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; i.ifeng.com mobile Internet website; and digital reading applications. In addition, Phoenix New Media Limited offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I.) Holding Limited.

