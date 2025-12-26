Analysts Set Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) PT at $119.80

Shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $590,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,383.48. The trade was a 24.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lear by 1,384.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 62.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $116.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.74. Lear has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. Lear had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

