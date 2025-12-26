Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 682,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,614 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $67,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 626.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.89. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

