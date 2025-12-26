SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) and Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Head-To-Head Review

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) and Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SunOpta and Hf Foods Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunOpta $723.73 million 0.63 -$17.39 million N/A N/A Hf Foods Group $1.20 billion 0.10 -$48.51 million ($0.86) -2.60

Risk & Volatility

SunOpta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hf Foods Group.

SunOpta has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hf Foods Group has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SunOpta and Hf Foods Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunOpta 1 1 2 0 2.25 Hf Foods Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

SunOpta presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.78%. Hf Foods Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 213.20%. Given Hf Foods Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hf Foods Group is more favorable than SunOpta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of SunOpta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of SunOpta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SunOpta and Hf Foods Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunOpta 0.16% 14.91% 3.38% Hf Foods Group -3.71% 8.01% 3.33%

Summary

SunOpta beats Hf Foods Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc. engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks. It also offers plant-based ingredients, such as oatbase, oatgold, soybase, hempbase, and soypowders and okara; ready-to-eat fruit snacks made from apple purée and juice concentrate in bar, bit, twist, strip and sandwich formats; cold pressed fruit bars; liquid and powder ingredients utilizing oat, soy and hemp bases; ready-to-eat fruit smoothie and chia bowls topped with frozen fruit; consumer products, which includes protein shakes, teas, broths, and fruit snacks; and liquid and dry ingredients for internal use and for sale to other food and beverage manufacturers. It sells its products through various distribution channels including private label products to retail customers; branded products under co-manufacturing agreements to other branded food companies for their distribution; and its own branded products to retail and foodservice customers. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Hf Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck. It also provides fresh produce products, such as vegetables and fruits; commodities comprising oil, flour, sugar, and salt; and packaging and other items including take-out accessories. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

