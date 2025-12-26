Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Immunocore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Immunocore stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.00. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.32. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 7.70%.The firm had revenue of $103.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,441,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,625,000 after buying an additional 1,220,036 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Immunocore by 40.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,771,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,824 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the second quarter valued at $32,142,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 334.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,265,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,993,000 after purchasing an additional 974,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,322,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,913,000 after purchasing an additional 807,338 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore plc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own T?cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T?cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T?cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease?associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma?associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

