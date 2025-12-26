Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Price Target at C$21.67

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFI. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th.

Shares of NFI opened at C$15.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.65. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$9.83 and a 52-week high of C$19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.32.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. Research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 1.2814107 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches. Aftermarket operations include spare parts and servicing related to transit buses and motor coaches.

