BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $39.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $76,000. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.21. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $9.26.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -24.39 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging an AI-driven drug development platform to identify and advance novel or repurposed therapies in neuroscience and immunology. The proprietary BioXcel AI engine analyzes preclinical and clinical data to reveal new therapeutic applications for existing small molecules and biologics, aiming to streamline development timelines and improve patient outcomes.

BioXcel’s commercial portfolio includes two FDA-approved therapies. IGALMI® (dexmedetomidine) is indicated for the acute treatment of agitation in schizophrenia or bipolar I disorder, offering a noninvasive, sublingual delivery option.

