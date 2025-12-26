Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.2083.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRME. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 10th.

Prime Medicine stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Prime Medicine has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $653.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 10.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 16.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 1,316.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 44,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc (NYSE: PRME) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on harnessing the potential of prime editing, an advanced CRISPR-derived gene editing technology. By refining the tools required for precise correction of disease-causing mutations, Prime Medicine aims to develop single-dose treatments that address underlying genetic drivers of disease. The company applies its proprietary engineering and delivery platforms to optimize on-target efficiency and minimize off-target effects, positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation gene editing therapeutics.

Prime Medicine’s research and development efforts span multiple therapeutic areas, including rare genetic disorders, immuno-oncology, and autoimmune diseases.

