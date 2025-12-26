Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Xerox Trading Up 1.3%

XRX opened at $2.51 on Friday. Xerox has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.38. Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. Xerox’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -1.28%.

XRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.9% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 164,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 4.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 75,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 34.3% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) is a global provider of document management technology and services. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of multifunction printers, production printers, digital presses and related consumables. In addition to its hardware offerings, Xerox delivers software and workflow automation solutions, managed print services and cloud-based document platforms that help organizations optimize their information-intensive processes.

Founded in 1906 as The Haloid Photographic Company, Xerox pioneered xerographic imaging in the late 1940s, launching the first plain-paper copier in 1959.

