Endesa S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Endesa S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELEZY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Endesa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Endesa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.
Endesa Stock Performance
About Endesa
Endesa, SA is one of the leading electric utility companies in Spain, serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company’s core activities include the generation, distribution and supply of electricity, along with the sale of natural gas. Endesa operates a diverse energy portfolio encompassing hydroelectric, nuclear, coal-fired and renewable power plants, reflecting a strategic commitment to decarbonization and the integration of green energy sources.
In electricity generation, Endesa manages an extensive network of power stations across Spain and Portugal, leveraging its scale to optimize production costs and ensure grid reliability.
