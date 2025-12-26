Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Receives C$37.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on DPM shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$36.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$28.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Canada upgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$43.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.16. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$12.85 and a 52-week high of C$44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The mining company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$372.35 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 41.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.9039474 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

