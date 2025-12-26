PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Receives $10.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.6667.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.6%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 168.49%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Inc (NASDAQ: PFLT) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s primary objective is to generate current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation for its shareholders through debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital focuses on floating-rate instruments to help mitigate interest-rate risk and align cash flows with its dividend strategy.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in senior secured loans, second-lien debt, mezzanine securities and, from time to time, equity investments.

