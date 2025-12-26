Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company.

ZLDPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ZLDPF stock opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 14.10.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 55.76%. On average, analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S is a Denmark?based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, design and development of peptide?based therapeutics. Utilizing proprietary peptide engineering platforms, the company focuses on metabolic and endocrine disorders, including diabetes and rare gastrointestinal diseases. Zealand employs a rational design approach to optimize stability, selectivity and dosing profiles of its candidates, aiming to improve patient outcomes where current treatment options are limited.

Among the most advanced assets in Zealand’s pipeline is dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog designed for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

