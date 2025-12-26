Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Receives $33.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.1667.

TYRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th.

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. More sold 246,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $4,999,137.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,833,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,626,856.25. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 14.5% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 586.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ: TYRA) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company integrates bioinformatics, molecular biology and medicinal chemistry to identify oncogenic drivers and design targeted inhibitors. By leveraging large-scale genomic datasets and functional screening, Tyra Biosciences aims to advance therapies that address patient populations with high unmet medical need.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of development, each directed against distinct molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells.

