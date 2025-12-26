Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $125.33

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.3333.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Post from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Post from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th.

Shares of POST stock opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.23. Post has a 12-month low of $95.07 and a 12-month high of $119.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Post had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.11%.The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Post will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: Post’s latest quarterly results (reported in November) showed an EPS beat and year?over?year revenue growth, which continues to support the stock’s baseline valuation and investor confidence.

Weather/distribution risk: A major winter storm is forecast for the Midwest and Northeast, which could cause short?term retail disruptions or shipping delays for grocery supply chains — a mixed short?term impact for Post (potential temporary stockpiling vs. delivery/logistics interruptions). Negative Sentiment: Commodity pressure — wheat: Early session gains in wheat futures increase the risk of higher input costs for Post’s cereal and bakery products, pressuring margins if costs can’t be fully passed through to consumers. Wheat Posting Early Wednesday Gains — Yahoo Finance

In related news, Director David W. Kemper acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.93 per share, for a total transaction of $176,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,949.46. This trade represents a 6.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $160,312.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,230.29. This trade represents a 12.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 7.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at $2,742,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company’s principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

