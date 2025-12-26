Analyzing Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:SHAP) & NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

Risk and Volatility

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Spree Acquisition Corp. 1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies N/A N/A N/A Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A -22.17% 6.72%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 0.00 -$37.97 million ($0.54) 0.00 Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A N/A $4.35 million ($0.01) -1,091.00

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Spree Acquisition Corp. 1″s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextPlay Technologies. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextPlay Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 beats NextPlay Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel. The Media segment provides HotPlay games studio, a game development studio that develops a range of casual games; HotPlay redemption mobile application, a digital wallet that is used to collect the HotPlay IGA rewards; HotPlay In game advertising and rewards platform, that enable advertisements and rewards to be inserted in game; goPlay platform, a gamification platform for users to compete against each other through tournaments and challenges, as well as a reward platform that rewards users for their continued loyalty and continuous game; and Zappware, a TV as a Service platform, which includes media source ingest, encoding and transcoding, packaging, protection, delivery, playback, and analytics that provide telco operators for their digital media processing, as well as a client side set top box and smart TV middleware platform, associated application framework and corresponding, and supporting content management system. The FinTech segment engages in the development of NextFinTech Platform, an integrated digital financial platform, which offers mobile banking, investments into alternative assets, and insurance to businesses and individuals. The Travel segment offers booking solutions for business and leisure; and travel technology solutions comprising alternative lodging rental properties under NextTrip ConNextions brand. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the mobility-related technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

