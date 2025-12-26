Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $62.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KBH. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on KB Home from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

NYSE:KBH opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.14. KB Home has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The construction company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.40%. KB Home’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 20,284 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,218,662.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,044.96. The trade was a 16.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in KB Home by 44.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KB Home by 2,848.4% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home is an American homebuilding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1957, it was among the first homebuilders to go public, offering investors access to one of the nation’s largest residential construction platforms. The company is structured to serve a broad spectrum of homebuyers, with a particular focus on first-time, first move-up and active adult segments. As a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KBH, KB Home draws on decades of experience in land acquisition, construction and community planning.

At its core, KB Home designs and constructs single-family detached and attached homes, townhomes and condominium units.

