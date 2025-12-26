Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $551.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $482.00 to $551.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Melius Research set a $520.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.50.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $484.35 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 322.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $444.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 165,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $73,519,000 after buying an additional 43,022 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 47.9% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 1,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 54,791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 108.8% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 8,786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

