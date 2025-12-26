Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $551.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $482.00 to $551.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Melius Research set a $520.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.50.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 165,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $73,519,000 after buying an additional 43,022 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 47.9% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 1,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 54,791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 108.8% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 8,786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst upgrades and price?target raises are supporting the rally — Deutsche Bank raised its target after strong delivery analysis and several brokers have lifted targets (some headlines cite targets as high as the low $500s). Deutsche Bank Price Target Hike Analysts Set $551 Target
- Positive Sentiment: Industry tech partners publicly praise Tesla’s FSD progress (Nvidia’s robotics chief complimented FSD v14), reinforcing the narrative that Tesla’s software/AI could unlock outsized future profits. Nvidia Praises FSD v14
- Neutral Sentiment: Driverless testing in Austin (including tests without safety drivers) is drawing Wall Street attention — this keeps the stock sensitive to any operational updates or regulatory comments but does not yet change fundamentals. Wall Street Attention on Austin Testing
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO Elon Musk posted a “joyful” edit to Tesla’s mission wording — a PR/branding move that can influence sentiment but is unlikely to materially affect near?term fundamentals. Musk Edits Mission Wording
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. regulators opened a defect petition/investigation into ~179,000 Model 3 vehicles over hidden/unlabeled emergency door releases — this raises potential recall, remediation costs and reputational risk. Reuters: NHTSA Defect Petition
- Negative Sentiment: Reporting indicates Tesla’s Austin robotaxi operation is much smaller than public claims, raising execution and credibility questions around the timing/scale of commercial robotaxi rollout. NYT: Robotaxis Lag on Roads AOL: Project Smaller Than Claimed
- Negative Sentiment: Competition and regional demand softness: reports show Tesla’s European registrations have dropped while BYD’s European sales surge — this heightens margin and volume risk in a key market. Tesla European Sales Plunge
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
