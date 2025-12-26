DZ Bank Cuts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $237.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DZ Bank from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.58.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $196.85 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $228.04. The company has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 120,706 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

