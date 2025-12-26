Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Short Interest Down 83.0% in December

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 407 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the November 30th total of 2,398 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,452 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,452 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Goldmoney Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Goldmoney stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. Goldmoney has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

Get Goldmoney alerts:

About Goldmoney

(Get Free Report)

Goldmoney Inc (OTCMKTS: XAUMF) is a financial technology company specializing in the custody, storage and transacting of precious metals. Founded as BitGold in 2014 and rebranded to Goldmoney in 2015, the firm offers a platform where clients can buy, sell and securely hold allocated gold, silver, platinum and palladium. Its services are designed to combine the stability and intrinsic value of physical bullion with the convenience of modern electronic payments and transfers.

Through the Goldmoney platform, individuals and institutions can open multi-currency accounts that facilitate instant settlement in precious metals or fiat currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.