Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the RV manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.5%

WGO opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $50.81.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Happe sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $294,004.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 347,501 shares in the company, valued at $14,379,591.38. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara E. Armbruster purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,935.02. This trade represents a 23.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 680,199 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 358,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,256 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 564,941 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 47,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 75.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 417,015 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 331,000 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 126,537 shares during the period.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.