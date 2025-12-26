Parkland (TSE:PKI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.00 and traded as high as C$40.29. Parkland shares last traded at C$39.84, with a volume of 1,329,226 shares.

Parkland Stock Down 0.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parkland had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.83%.The business had revenue of C$7.35 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 3.6022267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Parkland Company Profile

In other news, insider Robert Berthold Espey bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,020,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 824,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,635,560.80. This trade represents a 3.13% increase in their position. Also, insider Marcel Teunissen purchased 10,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.44 per share, with a total value of C$404,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 76,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,103,001.64. This trade represents a 14.99% increase in their position. Insiders bought a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated. A variety of brands enable Parkland to market and distribute its petroleum products to a range of markets.

