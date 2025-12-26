Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares.
Madalena Energy Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$43.52 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67.
Madalena Energy Company Profile
Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It primarily holds interest in the Surubi Block covering an area of 90,824 acres located in the Northwest Basin, Argentina; Puesto Morales Block that covers an area of 59,671 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina; and Coiron Amargo Norte concession located in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Madalena Ventures Inc and changed its name to Madalena Energy Inc in August 2013.
