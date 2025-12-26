Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 595.45 and traded as high as GBX 608.50. Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 607.50, with a volume of 801,601 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LAND shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 475 price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 760 to GBX 730 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 424 to GBX 494 in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 425 to GBX 440 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 602.33.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 614.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 595.45.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 38.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Baroness Casey purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 615 per share, with a total value of £3,075. Also, insider Anne Richards acquired 16,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 603 per share, for a total transaction of £99,476.91. Insiders purchased a total of 17,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,345,427 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.