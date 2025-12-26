Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.48 and traded as high as $23.74. Dana shares last traded at $23.8190, with a volume of 638,513 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Get Dana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAN

Dana Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dana during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth about $488,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Dana by 266.2% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 27,116 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company’s product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana’s expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.