iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $76.96 and traded as high as $78.70. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $78.70, with a volume of 6,570 shares changing hands.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $232.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $782,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy. The Fund invests in sectors, such as retailing, media, automobile and components, consumer services, consumer durable and apparel, S-T securities and other.

