Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.02 and traded as high as $59.86. Woori Bank shares last traded at $61.14, with a volume of 21,822 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Woori Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woori Bank Trading Up 5.7%

The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.29. Woori Bank had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woori Bank will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Woori Bank by 90.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Bank by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. (NYSE: WF) is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank’s core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

