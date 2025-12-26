La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.18 and traded as high as $38.02. La-Z-Boy shares last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 160,899 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LZB. Zacks Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Monday. Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 0.5%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.28.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $522.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 75.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 290.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 3,130.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is a leading U.S. manufacturer and marketer of residential furniture, best known for its upholstered recliners, sofas, stationary chairs and sleeper sofas. The company offers a broad range of products in both fabric and leather, complemented by occasional tables, desks, lamps and other home furnishings through its branded retail network.

Founded in 1927 by cousins Edward Knabusch and Edwin Shoemaker in Monroe, Michigan, La-Z-Boy pioneered the modern reclining chair.

