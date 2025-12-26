Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.50 and traded as high as $12.89. Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 80,549 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $684.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.08 million. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA (NYSE: CCU) is a Chile-based beverages company with operations across Latin America. The company engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, soft drinks, wines, mineral water and other non-alcoholic beverages. Through a combination of owned brands and licensing agreements, CCU serves both domestic and export markets with a diversified portfolio designed to meet evolving consumer tastes.

In its beer segment, CCU produces flagship brands such as Cristal, Escudo and Royal Guard, while also brewing international labels under license, including Heineken in select markets.

