Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.32 and traded as high as $69.47. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $68.93, with a volume of 187,117 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.05 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.92) EPS. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. Tutor Perini’s payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary G. Smalley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.08 per share, with a total value of $305,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,021. This trade represents a 4.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Arkley purchased 24,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $1,589,597.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 176,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,293,417.20. This represents a 16.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,870,313. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 74.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 849.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

