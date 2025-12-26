Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.14 and traded as high as $21.21. Eagle Bancorp shares last traded at $21.1550, with a volume of 164,822 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $642.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -1.01%.

In other news, Director Louis P. Jr. Mathews bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,700.40. The trade was a 17.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,477.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,328.25. The trade was a 9.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 6,050 shares of company stock worth $101,538 over the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 102.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for EagleBank, a commercial bank headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Since its founding in 1998, the company has focused on serving businesses and consumers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. EagleBank operates a network of full-service branches and commercial banking centers, providing personalized financial solutions to corporate, nonprofit, real estate and individual clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes commercial real estate lending, construction and land development financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, commercial and industrial credit facilities, and residential mortgage loans.

