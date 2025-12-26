DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $9.25. DiamondRock Hospitality shares last traded at $9.2350, with a volume of 1,089,064 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRH. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 0.7%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 128.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 106.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,412,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,456,000 after buying an additional 2,788,022 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,002,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,231,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,897 shares in the last quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 35.6% in the first quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 5,075,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,098,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of upscale, full-service hotels in urban gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company focuses on investing in high-quality lodging properties that cater to both business and leisure travelers. Its assets are positioned in key metropolitan areas, enabling DiamondRock to benefit from strong demand drivers such as corporate travel, group conventions and resort leisure stays.

The company’s portfolio includes full-service hotels offering a broad range of amenities, including guest rooms, on-site food and beverage outlets, meeting and event space, fitness centers and spa services.

