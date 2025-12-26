Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.77 and traded as high as $55.50. Encore Capital Group shares last traded at $55.4050, with a volume of 60,104 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.70 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 25.27% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Encore Capital Group

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider John Yung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,668. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,550. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,923 shares of company stock worth $264,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encore Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,606,000 after acquiring an additional 59,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 332,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 38,908 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company that focuses on the purchase and management of nonperforming consumer receivables. Through its subsidiaries, the company acquires charged-off debt portfolios from credit card issuers, banks, and other financial institutions, and seeks to recover outstanding balances through a combination of customer outreach, payment arrangements, and, where appropriate, legal collection efforts. Encore’s business model emphasizes compliance with regulatory and industry standards to ensure ethical and transparent debt-recovery practices.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Encore operates across North America and Europe.

