Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Down 20% – Here’s Why

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 952,468 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 608% from the average session volume of 134,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Azincourt Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

About Azincourt Energy

(Get Free Report)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Azincourt Uranium Inc and changed its name to Azincourt Energy Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.